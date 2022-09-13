Verge Price Up 9.3% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.65 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,625,763 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

