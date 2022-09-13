VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $860.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00821064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020844 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be.VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

