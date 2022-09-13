Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 174.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $980.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00292345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002456 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.92 or 0.03382466 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.