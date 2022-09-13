Viberate (VIB) Tops One Day Volume of $7.25 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 155.3% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $7.25 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075967 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.