Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 22.55 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.93

Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vicarious Surgical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 209 989 2152 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 138.36%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -233.63% -64.70% -17.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

