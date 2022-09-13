Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of Vince stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Vince has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

