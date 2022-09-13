Virtue Poker Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $855,434.79 and $5,627.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Virtue Poker
Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.