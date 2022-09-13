Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 24,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE V opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

