Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66,420 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Visa worth $513,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

