VNX (VNXLU) Achieves Market Cap of $548,890.28

VNX (VNXLU) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. VNX has a total market cap of $548,890.28 and $26.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00064873 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00074875 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.