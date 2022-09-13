Vox.Finance (VOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $89.00

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $97,153.40 and approximately $89.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2020. Vox.Finance’s total supply is 129,508 coins and its circulating supply is 90,177 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Vox Finance is a multi-blockchain decentralized finance (DeFi) yield-farming project developed by an independent team of developers, seeking to bring an innovative approach to the new emerging market.”

