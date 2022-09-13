Vulcano (VULC) Trading 30.9% Higher This Week

Vulcano (VULC) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Vulcano has a total market cap of $41,360.21 and approximately $59,415.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcano coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcano alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vulcano

Vulcano (VULC) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.