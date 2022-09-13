VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,574.00

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One VYNK CHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VYNK CHAIN has a total market capitalization of $25,493.29 and $11,574.00 worth of VYNK CHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VYNK CHAIN has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VYNK CHAIN Coin Profile

VYNK CHAIN’s genesis date was May 21st, 2021. VYNK CHAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,999,845 coins. VYNK CHAIN’s official website is vynkchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VYNK CHAIN is a Defi and Utility token from VynkPay which is a crypto payments application and a gateway to blockchain apps. Its mission is to connect people from all over the world by creating a healthy environment that accelerates trading without involving a single bank account.Telegram”

