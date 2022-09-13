Wallet Swap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,897.00 (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Wallet Swap has a total market cap of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wallet Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wallet Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Wallet Swap Coin Profile

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wallet Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wallet Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wallet Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wallet Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wallet Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.