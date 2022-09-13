Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.68 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00094069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00069693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. Telegram | Facebook | GitHub | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

