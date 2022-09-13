WanSwap (WASP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $783,971.97 and approximately $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WanSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.