WanSwap (WASP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $783,971.97 and approximately $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.
WanSwap Coin Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
