Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Raised by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $97,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 267,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,687,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

