WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $80.63 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

