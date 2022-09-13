WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $23,838.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,659,435,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.