Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for II-VI (IIVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI):

8/29/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00.

8/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

8/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $65.00.

8/24/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00.

8/22/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $110.00.

8/12/2022 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

7/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $58.00.

II-VI Price Performance

II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of II-VI

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 212.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the last quarter.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

