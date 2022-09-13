Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Weibo by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

