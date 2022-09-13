Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $130.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

