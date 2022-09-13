Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.97.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

