WeOwn (CHX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

WeOwn (CHX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $332,683.19 and approximately $16.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005444 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00075869 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling WeOwn

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

