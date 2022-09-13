Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.