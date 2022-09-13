Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.4% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $54,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

