WHALE Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $445,372.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00005443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/WHALEMembers.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

