White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after buying an additional 110,046 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

About White Mountains Insurance Group

NYSE WTM opened at $1,368.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,393.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,191.09.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.