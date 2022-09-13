WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $701,453.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $82.68 million and $701,453.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

