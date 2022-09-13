Whiteheart Price Tops $112.89 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $112.89 or 0.00553576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $20,377.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

