Wilder World Price Up 7.6% This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $23.83 million and $849,281.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

