William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

DSG stock opened at C$90.11 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$72.94 and a 1-year high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.18.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.