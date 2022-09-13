Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4,365.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 1.07% of Wix.com worth $64,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 180.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Wix.com stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also

