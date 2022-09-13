WorkQuest Token Tops One Day Volume of $247,382.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $155,155.23 and $247,382.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars.

