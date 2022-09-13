World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWE. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

