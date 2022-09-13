Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0658

Wownero (WOW) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $3,022.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

