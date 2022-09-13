WOWswap Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $270,096.08 and $614.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00033283 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

