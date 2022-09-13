WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,210 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 795 ($9.61) on Thursday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 804.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 901.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,450.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

