Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $2.81 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $184,412.39 and $27.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00013501 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
