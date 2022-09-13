Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $2.81 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $184,412.39 and $27.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00013501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

