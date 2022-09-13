X World Games (XWG) Price Up 0.2% This Week

X World Games (XWG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. X World Games has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $3.30 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games. The official website for X World Games is xwg.games/#.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X World Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

