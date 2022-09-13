Xaya (CHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Xaya (CHI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $14,208.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.29 or 0.07788853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00174508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00292442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00724920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00582308 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

