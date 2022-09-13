Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $520,875.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

