XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

