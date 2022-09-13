Xriba Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million (XRA)

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Xriba has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $10,062.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xriba has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Xriba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Xriba

Xriba is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Xriba’s total supply is 254,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 169,499,931 coins. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com.

Xriba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make a fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. RateCoin (XRA) is designed for long term oriented minters utilizing Proof of Stake (POS) to secure its blockchain with a focus on long term sustainability through competitive staking and low inflation. This results in stakers keeping coins off exchanges producing a gradual upward price pressure. Ratecoin is managed by StakeMiners.com “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.