Xrpalike Gene (XAG) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,729.00

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Xrpalike Gene has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xrpalike Gene coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xrpalike Gene has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Profile
Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xrpalike Gene’s official website is xrpgen.com.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading
