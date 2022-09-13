xWIN Finance (XWIN) Price Tops $0.63

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $461,179.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a coin. Its launch date was February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance's total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,090,939 coins. xWIN Finance's official website is xwin.finance/#.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xWIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

