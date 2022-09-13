YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One YAM V2 coin can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V2 has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

YAM V2 Coin Profile

YAM V2 was first traded on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V2

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process.The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate.The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

