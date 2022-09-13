Ycash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $328.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $328.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00291644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00116992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00073347 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,872,012 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

