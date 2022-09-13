yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for $9,101.97 or 0.45092946 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $333.48 million and approximately $68.94 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00821934 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014997 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
