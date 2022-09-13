YetiSwap (YTS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,742.00

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YetiSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. YetiSwap has a market capitalization of $97,331.93 and approximately $57,742.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

About YetiSwap

YetiSwap Coin Trading

